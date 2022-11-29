Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 12,845 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $443,280.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at $208,302.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $789,758.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,136. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

