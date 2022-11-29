Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1,435.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 212.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 11,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $676,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,599,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $5,855,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.74.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

