Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,309.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Honeywell International stock opened at $215.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

