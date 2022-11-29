Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,438,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $196,677,000 after buying an additional 51,787 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $171.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.59. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

