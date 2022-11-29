Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. B. Riley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $6,595,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

