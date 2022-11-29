Berenberg Bank Trims GB Group (LON:GBG) Target Price to GBX 515

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.17) to GBX 515 ($6.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.37) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 873.33 ($10.45).

Shares of LON GBG traded down GBX 22.20 ($0.27) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 327.80 ($3.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,088. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 312.40 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 818 ($9.79). The company has a market capitalization of £827.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,705.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.14.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

