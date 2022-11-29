Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Short Interest Up 129.2% in November

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the October 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BACA. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

BACA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 3,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

