Beta Finance (BETA) One Day Volume Tops $22.19 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $60.10 million and $22.19 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

