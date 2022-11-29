BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,250 ($26.92) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($27.52) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.12) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,913.20.
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP Group stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.98. 2,941,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,684. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of BHP Group
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.