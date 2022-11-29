BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,250 ($26.92) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($27.52) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.12) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,913.20.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.98. 2,941,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,684. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after buying an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,897,000 after buying an additional 229,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after buying an additional 102,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

