Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Tops $10.02 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $160.79 million and approximately $31,376.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $10.02 or 0.00060829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.66407652 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $42,387.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

