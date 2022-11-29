BitDAO (BIT) One Day Volume Reaches $9.06 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $921.85 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

