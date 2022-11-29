BITICA COIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $47,178.23 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $47,178.23 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,442.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010483 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040848 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00238482 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

