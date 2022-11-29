BitShares (BTS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.40 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.45 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005954 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008598 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,763,267 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.