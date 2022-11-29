BitTorrent-New Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $646.23 million and $14.64 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009602 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00025142 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005584 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005963 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002128 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004852 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005408 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000737 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,326,125,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
