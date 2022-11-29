BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

