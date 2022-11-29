Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is South Street Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 3.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of BX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.11. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.51. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

