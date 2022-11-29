Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Stock Position Raised by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 6.77% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWC. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Shares of BWC stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

