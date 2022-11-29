BlueArk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $58.06 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $58.06 million and approximately $572,192.75 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,459.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00675638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00255462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00061533 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001259 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00179156 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $585,151.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.