BNB (BNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $994.59 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. BNB has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion and $994.59 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $296.37 or 0.01797401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,970,964 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

