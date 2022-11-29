BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($69.07) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNPGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($62.89) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($75.26) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €52.80 ($54.43) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.98. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($71.31).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

