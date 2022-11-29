BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.82% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,818,000.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

