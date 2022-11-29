Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) versus Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) and Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and Bonso Electronics International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 650.38%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Bonso Electronics International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -347.32% -224.56% Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Bonso Electronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Bonso Electronics International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 40.46 -$22.26 million ($1.10) -0.18 Bonso Electronics International $14.80 million 1.11 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Bonso Electronics International has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Volatility and Risk

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonso Electronics International beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells cordless leaf blowers, food vacuum sealers, and hydroponics growing systems, as well as scrap materials; and provides tooling and molding charges for scales. It serves private label original equipment, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, and the People's Republic of China. The company also sells its pet electronic products through online platforms. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

