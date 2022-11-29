Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 12500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Resources from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Bonterra Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$32.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources ( CVE:BTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

