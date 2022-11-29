BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

BorgWarner stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in BorgWarner by 13.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 116.3% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 25.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

