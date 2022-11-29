Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.76. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 7,318 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BORR. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borr Drilling (BORR)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.