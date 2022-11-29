Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.76. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 7,318 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BORR. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.