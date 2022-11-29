Braintrust Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Braintrust has a market cap of $72.29 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00005495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.50 or 0.07411662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00496032 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,956.15 or 0.30171022 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.