Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brenntag from €96.00 ($98.97) to €98.00 ($101.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNTGY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

