Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Down 9.8 %

BNTGY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. 79,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,864. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brenntag from €96.00 ($98.97) to €98.00 ($101.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

