Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Down 2.2%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80. Approximately 2,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 802,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,424 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.