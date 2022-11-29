BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 33,034 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,034 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 394.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 118,052 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after buying an additional 486,246 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Webster Financial by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE WBS opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.