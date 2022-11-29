BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 9,230 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Twilio worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Twilio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Twilio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Twilio by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $297.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

