BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 4.39% of Sangoma Technologies worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 128.5% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 80.1% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,945,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 865,406 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

SANG stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Sangoma Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Further Reading

