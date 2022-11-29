BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16,941 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $281.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.47. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $675.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

