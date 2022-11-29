BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,057 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 178.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

CB opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.98 and its 200 day moving average is $196.76.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

