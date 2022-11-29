BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,092 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BR opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

