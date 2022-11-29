BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 53,973 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,973 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,262,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 634,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

