BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,051 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NOC stock opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.91 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

