British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.89). Approximately 6,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 17,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.91).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.44 million and a P/E ratio of 413.89.

British Smaller Companies VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from British Smaller Companies VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. British Smaller Companies VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

