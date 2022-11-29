Brokerages Set DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Target Price at $215.83

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNBBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($254.64) to €241.00 ($248.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

