Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target at $21.92

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

