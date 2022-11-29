Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $98.56

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in RPM International by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPM opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.