Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Price Target at $52.40

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

