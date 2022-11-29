Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BAMR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,564. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 274,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.