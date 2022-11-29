Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) (TSE:BU)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 165,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 98,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Up 5.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $447.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
