C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,365 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $146,646,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19,378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,471 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5,103.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 293,786 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 277,622 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 259,865 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.06. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $299.78.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

