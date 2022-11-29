C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 455 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 455 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Stock Performance
Shares of IQV opened at $214.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
