C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 455 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 455 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $214.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

