C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 101,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 441,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

SLM Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

