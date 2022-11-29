C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $153,000 Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Matson were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Matson by 2,801.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 28,966 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Matson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Matson

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

