C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $159,000 Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,048,000 after buying an additional 54,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,093,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,280,000 after buying an additional 381,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,914,000 after buying an additional 317,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

