C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $117,000 in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRY. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Thryv by 1,877.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $654.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

